Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 164 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 43.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

NYSE:IEX opened at $227.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.07 and a 200 day moving average of $210.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $231.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

