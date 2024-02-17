Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 80.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $58,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,002. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.38 and a 200-day moving average of $156.81. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.37 and a twelve month high of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.21). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 51.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.60.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

