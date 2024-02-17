Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $3,311,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,123,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,940,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,040,000 after buying an additional 142,656 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 17.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 272,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after buying an additional 40,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.38. 1,100,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,869. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.64. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

