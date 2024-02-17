Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,869. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.64. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

