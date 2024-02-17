Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at Scotiabank

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$32.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

TSE PXT opened at C$20.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.05. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$20.21 and a twelve month high of C$30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other Parex Resources news, Director Sigmund Cornelius bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, with a total value of C$40,750.00. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

