Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Releases Earnings Results

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The business’s revenue was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 13.9 %

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.93. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $14.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Financial Group bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

PACB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

