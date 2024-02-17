Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,716 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Owens Corning worth $23,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 97.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 101.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Owens Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 30.7% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Owens Corning by 5.7% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 405,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,292,000 after acquiring an additional 22,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OC opened at $139.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.98. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $160.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,342.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

