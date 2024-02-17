Orion (NYSE:OEC) Announces Earnings Results

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.62 million. Orion had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Orion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OEC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. 740,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78. Orion has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,729,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,973,000 after acquiring an additional 111,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Orion by 21.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,390,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,271,000 after acquiring an additional 245,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Orion by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 25,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orion by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after acquiring an additional 40,012 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orion by 58.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after acquiring an additional 392,781 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

