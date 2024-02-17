Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1436 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.
Origin Energy Stock Performance
Origin Energy stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. Origin Energy has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $5.93.
Origin Energy Company Profile
