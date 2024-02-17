Orchid (OXT) Trading Up 4.7% This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $106.72 million and $12.86 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00015401 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014380 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,897.30 or 0.99987551 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009203 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000847 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.58 or 0.00160255 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

