Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Short Interest Update

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
