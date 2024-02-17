OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPALGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.31.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

OPAL Fuels Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OPAL Fuels stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. OPAL Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25.

Insider Transactions at OPAL Fuels

In other OPAL Fuels news, Director Scott V. Dols acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,783.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

