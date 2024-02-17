OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Short Interest Update

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in OneMain by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in OneMain by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 53,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OMF stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. OneMain has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $50.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.85.

Read Our Latest Report on OMF

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.