Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Short Interest Up 8.4% in January

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 644,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:OIS opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.73 million, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Oil States International by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 48,544 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 26,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

