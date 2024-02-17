Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.38. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 21.84%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.03%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Daniel J. Leonard purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $26,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,438.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $68,852. Company insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 337.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

