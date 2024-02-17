O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OI. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

OI stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

