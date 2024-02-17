Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.25

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.25 and last traded at $59.14, with a volume of 2244084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Nutanix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -73.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at $13,781,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,229 shares of company stock worth $7,276,868 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.