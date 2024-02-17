NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Trading 28.6% Higher

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) shot up 28.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 665,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 177,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
NTG Clarity Networks Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$8.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.
NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile
NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.
