Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

NVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.25.

NVO stock opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.99. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $124.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $556.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

