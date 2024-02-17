NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.39 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.76.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

