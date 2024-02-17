NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.420-3.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NorthWestern Energy Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.42-3.62 EPS.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE NWE opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.27 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut NorthWestern Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern Energy Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

