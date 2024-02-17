Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Short Interest Update

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,010,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 20,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 19.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Nordstrom Trading Down 0.9 %

JWN traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. 2,005,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,083. Nordstrom has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nordstrom

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.