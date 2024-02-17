Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,032,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776,860 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.26% of Citigroup worth $208,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,444,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,398,000 after purchasing an additional 180,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,885,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,683,000 after purchasing an additional 959,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,904,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.85. 11,527,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,851,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

