Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,781,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 61,708 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $174,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after buying an additional 646,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,571,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,434,627.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after buying an additional 487,809 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 10.3 %

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $13.81 on Friday, reaching $147.70. 2,893,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.19 and a 200-day moving average of $110.30. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $152.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.24.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

