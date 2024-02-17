Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 89,443 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 664,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 89,443 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.14% of American Tower worth $109,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.13. 2,127,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,676. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

