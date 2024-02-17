Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.28% of MercadoLibre worth $179,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,768.78. The company had a trading volume of 354,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,659.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,453.54. The company has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,800.09.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

