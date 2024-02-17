Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 834,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,040 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $200,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,767,000 after acquiring an additional 537,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $115,392,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,569,000 after buying an additional 283,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after buying an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA traded down $8.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.46. 658,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,298. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.19. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $329.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

