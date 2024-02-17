Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Short Interest Up 6.1% in January

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,900 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 385,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Noah Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOAH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.10. 91,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,005. Noah has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $793.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $102.79 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Noah will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Noah in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noah by 31.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 651,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 155,742 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Noah by 1.3% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 60,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Noah by 34.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Noah by 1,597.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOAH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOAH

About Noah

(Get Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.