NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stake Lifted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,473 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,909 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 28.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 22.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,450 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $28.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 165.26%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.