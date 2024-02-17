Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5,976.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,770 shares during the period. Newmont comprises approximately 2.9% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $20,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 242.2% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $33.43. 9,469,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,000,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

