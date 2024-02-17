Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

Newell Brands has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.8% annually over the last three years. Newell Brands has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Newell Brands Stock Down 4.1 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

