Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) EVP Sells $52,798.98 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) EVP William Andrew Macan sold 15,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $52,798.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 417,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Andrew Macan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, William Andrew Macan sold 5,385 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $18,255.15.

On Thursday, December 21st, William Andrew Macan sold 11,663 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $29,390.76.

On Tuesday, December 19th, William Andrew Macan sold 11,664 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,127.36.

Neuronetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $3.10 on Friday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neuronetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 131.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 45,928 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth $2,667,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth $564,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

