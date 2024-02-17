Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) EVP Sells $52,798.98 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) EVP William Andrew Macan sold 15,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $52,798.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 417,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
William Andrew Macan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 6th, William Andrew Macan sold 5,385 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $18,255.15.
- On Thursday, December 21st, William Andrew Macan sold 11,663 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $29,390.76.
- On Tuesday, December 19th, William Andrew Macan sold 11,664 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,127.36.
Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $3.10 on Friday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.43.
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
