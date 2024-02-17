NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,686,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,581,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $669,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTES. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,110,000 after buying an additional 98,751 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,792,000 after purchasing an additional 191,068 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after purchasing an additional 738,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NetEase by 20.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,898,000 after purchasing an additional 190,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. Benchmark upped their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NetEase stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.76. The company had a trading volume of 769,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,124. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.85 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.92. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.