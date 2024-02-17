Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $0.0146 on Major Exchanges

Neblio (NEBL) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neblio has traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $305,352.11 and $51,270.67 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,939,384 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

