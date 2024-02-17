Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Navient has a payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Navient to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Navient Stock Down 1.3 %

Navient stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35. Navient has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Insider Transactions at Navient

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,631,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 385,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 27.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,330 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after buying an additional 467,779 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,681,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

