Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Herm Rosenman Sells 93,901 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $6,513,912.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,088.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $71.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average is $54.61.

Get Natera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.54.

Institutional Trading of Natera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,280,000 after purchasing an additional 588,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Natera by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,388,000 after buying an additional 67,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Natera by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after buying an additional 577,106 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Natera by 55.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,072,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,506,000 after buying an additional 1,096,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Natera by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after buying an additional 103,668 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.