NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NSTG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered NanoString Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NanoString Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.63.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after buying an additional 228,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,569,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 751,951 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,775,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 490,716 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth $11,044,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 93.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 967,219 shares during the period.

About NanoString Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.