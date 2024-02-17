NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NSTG. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NanoString Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut NanoString Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 139,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

