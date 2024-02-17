MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target Lowered to $4.75 at UBS Group

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Down 3.2 %

MYTE stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.84 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 18.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

