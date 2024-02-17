Murray Stahl Acquires 9 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stock

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) Director Murray Stahl bought 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,436.68 per share, with a total value of $12,930.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 197,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,307,549.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Murray Stahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Murray Stahl purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,466.35 per share, with a total value of $4,399.05.

On Friday, February 9th, Murray Stahl purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,466.11 per share, with a total value of $4,398.33.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Murray Stahl purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,490.85 per share, with a total value of $4,472.55.

On Friday, February 2nd, Murray Stahl purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,438.14 per share, with a total value of $4,314.42.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Murray Stahl purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,461.33 per share, with a total value of $4,383.99.

On Monday, January 29th, Murray Stahl purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,520.85 per share, with a total value of $4,562.55.

On Friday, January 26th, Murray Stahl purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,488.69 per share, with a total value of $4,466.07.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Murray Stahl acquired 7 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,505.64 per share, with a total value of $10,539.48.

On Monday, January 22nd, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,488.99 per share, with a total value of $4,466.97.

On Thursday, January 18th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,484.37 per share, with a total value of $4,453.11.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,513.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $1,266.21 and a 52-week high of $2,000.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,529.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,693.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 52.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

