Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 285.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 18.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries by 607.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $246,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $887,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $14,514,864.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $246,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,602 shares of company stock worth $7,775,459. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Mueller Industries stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 703,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,139. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.10.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

