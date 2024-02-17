MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Short Interest Up 6.5% in January

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,680,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 14,720,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MP. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 153,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 120.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2,335.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

MP Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,658,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,361. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 12.25 and a quick ratio of 11.45. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30.

About MP Materials

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.