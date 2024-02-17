Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,098,577 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.43% of Morgan Stanley worth $1,917,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $86.50. 9,673,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,314,977. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $2,324,049.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,009,143.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,555,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

