Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,552 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.50. 9,673,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,314,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.02.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MS

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.