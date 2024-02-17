Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DTFree Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.48.

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.9 %

DT opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.86. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 77.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $61.41.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at $29,076,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,344,420 shares of company stock worth $754,732,682. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3,132.3% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,019,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,758,000 after acquiring an additional 237,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

