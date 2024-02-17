Morgan Stanley Increases Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $51.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $59.62. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $462.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 141.95% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

