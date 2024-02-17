MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Insider Kristian Reich Sells 10,000 Shares

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $601,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,770.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kristian Reich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, February 14th, Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $624,300.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $64.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,916,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,726,000.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.