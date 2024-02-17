MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Insider Kristian Reich Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $624,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,332.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kristian Reich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $601,500.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MLTX opened at $59.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $64.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MLTX shares. Citigroup started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

