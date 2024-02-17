monday.com’s (MNDY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MNDY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded monday.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised monday.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on monday.com from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $225.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.88. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $239.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that monday.com will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in monday.com by 20,480.9% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 132,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after buying an additional 131,692 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 8.9% in the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $566,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 32.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

