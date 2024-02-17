Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 282,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $24,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.42. 710,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,915. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $118.36.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

MHK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.10.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

